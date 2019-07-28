Zacks: Brokerages Expect Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Del Taco Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Del Taco Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of TACO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 375,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,500. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.39 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28.

In related news, SVP David Pear sold 13,500 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $159,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 26,591 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.