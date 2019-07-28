Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $883.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post sales of $883.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $864.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $915.00 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $752.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 66.01% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.06, for a total value of $279,081.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,332 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,343.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $26,631.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,305 shares of company stock worth $39,305,510. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.2% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.83. 1,640,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,142. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $151.80 and a one year high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

