Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. USA Compression Partners reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE USAC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 268,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.28. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 33,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

