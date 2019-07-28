Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.13 Billion

Brokerages predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) will announce $24.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $25.74 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR posted sales of $23.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full-year sales of $93.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.81 billion to $97.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $107.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.07 billion to $124.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBR. Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America set a $225.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,155,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,916,000 after purchasing an additional 736,200 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 18.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,576,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.07. 19,329,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,536,952. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This is a boost from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous special dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

