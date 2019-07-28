Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post sales of $408.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $398.11 million and the highest is $416.00 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $459.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.60.

In other news, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $163,468.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,887.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $741,009.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.47. 333,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,481. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $155.15 and a 12 month high of $229.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

