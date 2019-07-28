Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Announce $1.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.89. Gilead Sciences posted earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,790,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,653. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.16. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,459 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

