Zacks: Analysts Set $2.18 Target Price for Gold Standard Ventures Corporation (NASDAQ:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corporation (NASDAQ:GSV) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Gold Standard Ventures’ rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $2.18 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Gold Standard Ventures an industry rank of 18 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 152,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Gold Standard Ventures (NASDAQ:GSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,769 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Standard Ventures (GSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.