Zacks: Analysts Expect Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) to report $91.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivint Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.80 million and the lowest is $83.00 million. Vivint Solar reported sales of $80.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will report full-year sales of $341.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.10 million to $355.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $395.15 million, with estimates ranging from $365.80 million to $424.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vivint Solar.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.16). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Vivint Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE VSLR traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,787. Vivint Solar has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $960.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56.

In other Vivint Solar news, Director Alex J. Dunn sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 102,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,202,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,154.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 618,689 shares of company stock worth $4,224,277 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vivint Solar by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,610,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,932 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter worth $3,726,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter worth $2,712,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 486,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 371,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter worth $1,104,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

