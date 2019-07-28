Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report $277.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.24 million to $284.12 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $236.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.75 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.86.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total transaction of $71,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $440,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,636 shares of company stock valued at $13,101,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.58. 146,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,027. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $252.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.53.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

