Zacks: Analysts Expect Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) to report ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). Quanterix reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 76.62% and a negative net margin of 79.48%.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $26,536.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $79,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,609 shares of company stock worth $403,678 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 986,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,484,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 250,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,098. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.21. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $36.15.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

