Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Announce -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 411.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.55). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $53.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.10 ($14.07) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

In related news, SVP Christine Marie Utter sold 14,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $634,623.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,509.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 181,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $8,175,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,251,718 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $46.52 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

