Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.49. Interface reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.37 million. Interface had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ TILE traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 888,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,802. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $866.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. Interface has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Interface’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Interface by 53.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 36.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

