Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.15 Million

Brokerages expect Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) to post $175.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.20 million and the lowest is $172.09 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported sales of $176.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $682.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $673.81 million to $690.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $704.16 million, with estimates ranging from $698.71 million to $709.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $165.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRGI. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ:FRGI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. 296,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,603. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 93,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $1,305,598.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,262,189 shares in the company, valued at $73,670,646. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,588,075 shares of company stock worth $21,794,537. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 991,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 73,851 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 340,806 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.