Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ETH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.82.

ETH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,399. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $555.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,963,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,714,000 after acquiring an additional 223,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 40,852 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.