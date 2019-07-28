Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Post -$1.70 EPS

Analysts predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.89) and the highest is ($1.56). Clovis Oncology posted earnings of ($1.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($6.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($6.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.07) to ($3.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 342.54%. Clovis Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLVS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Edison International to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

Shares of CLVS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,120. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.91. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $46.79.

In other news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $25,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,452 shares of company stock valued at $36,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

