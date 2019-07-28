Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Given New C$5.25 Price Target at Laurentian

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price lowered by Laurentian from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on YGR. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of TSE YGR opened at C$1.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.52. The company has a market cap of $142.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.61 and a 1 year high of C$5.44.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Yangarra Resources will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lorne David Simpson acquired 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$591,632.30. Insiders have bought a total of 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $79,550 in the last quarter.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

