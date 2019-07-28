XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Reaches $0.0152 on Exchanges

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves DEX, Coinexchange.io and and YoBit.. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and $1,194.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 95.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00290736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.01555754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00119698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023577 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010535 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

XTRABYTES can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves DEX, Coinexchange.io and and YoBit.. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

