Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and STMicroelectronics (NASDAQ:STM) Critical Analysis

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xilinx and STMicroelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx $3.06 billion 9.91 $889.75 million $3.48 34.70 STMicroelectronics $9.66 billion 1.78 $1.29 billion $1.43 13.39

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Xilinx. STMicroelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilinx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Xilinx pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. STMicroelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Xilinx pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. STMicroelectronics pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Xilinx has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Xilinx is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Xilinx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xilinx and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx 29.19% 35.99% 18.42% STMicroelectronics 11.94% 17.74% 10.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Xilinx and STMicroelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx 0 12 11 0 2.48 STMicroelectronics 1 3 8 0 2.58

Xilinx presently has a consensus target price of $118.60, suggesting a potential downside of 1.80%. STMicroelectronics has a consensus target price of $17.35, suggesting a potential downside of 9.38%. Given Xilinx’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Xilinx is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Risk & Volatility

Xilinx has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xilinx beats STMicroelectronics on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. The company has a strategic collaboration with ZF Friedrichshafen AG; and technology collaboration with Shenzhen Youjia Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. Xilinx, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems, and assembly and other services. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

