Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Trims Stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 24.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in News were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at $35,042,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in News by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in News by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,378,000 after purchasing an additional 431,498 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in News by 6.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,027,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,419,000 after purchasing an additional 415,921 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in News in the second quarter valued at $5,473,000. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.50. News Corp has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.02.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. News presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

