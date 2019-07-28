Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 8,800 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 170.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 157.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

In related news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 37,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $1,987,423.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,872.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $82,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,396.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,949 shares of company stock worth $2,135,298. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.25. 691,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,808. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.79.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.23). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.49% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $163.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.