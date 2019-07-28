Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Increases Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,118. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $423.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.45 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

In related news, Director David Saltzman acquired 14,174 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $236,138.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $647,857.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Sloves acquired 1,800 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $29,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,481 shares in the company, valued at $490,858.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

