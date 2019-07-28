Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys 900 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Autohome were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. CLSA set a $120.00 price target on Autohome and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie set a $131.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, CICC Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.33.

NYSE ATHM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,617. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.07. Autohome Inc has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $117.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.43 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 40.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

