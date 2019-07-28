Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Boosts Stock Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,947,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,276 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,988,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after buying an additional 1,007,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,428,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,234,000 after buying an additional 883,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,859,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,241,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,535,000 after buying an additional 649,166 shares in the last quarter. 37.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Shares of UAA traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,732,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,859. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.42. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

