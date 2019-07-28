Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 32.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $21,732,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,044,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,594,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ingredion by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.37 per share, for a total transaction of $78,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,948.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INGR shares. TheStreet raised Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.67.

Shares of INGR stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.13. 379,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,635. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.85. Ingredion Inc has a 12-month low of $75.67 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 36.13%.

Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

