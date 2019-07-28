WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WSFS. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $173.00 target price on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.75 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.92.

WSFS Financial stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.88. 256,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 75,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $3,247,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,808 shares in the company, valued at $9,286,218.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 13,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $600,483.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,028.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 120.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

