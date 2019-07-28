Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,716,800 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 5,402,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Worldpay by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,686,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $985,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Worldpay by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,244,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,421,000 after purchasing an additional 346,897 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Worldpay by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,016,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,547,000 after purchasing an additional 27,962 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 4th quarter worth about $217,819,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Worldpay by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,790,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Worldpay alerts:

NYSE:WP traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.10. 6,577,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,875. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. Worldpay has a twelve month low of $70.41 and a twelve month high of $137.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Worldpay had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Worldpay will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WP. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Viacom from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.