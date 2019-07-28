Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Receives GBX 1,001 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,001 ($13.08).

WKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Workspace Group stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 864 ($11.29). 58,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 876.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a one year high of GBX 1,122 ($14.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.26 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $10.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

In other news, insider Angus Boag sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62), for a total transaction of £133,127.75 ($173,954.98).

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all  we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

