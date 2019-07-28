Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Receives GBX 1,001 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,001 ($13.08).
WKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Workspace Group stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 864 ($11.29). 58,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 876.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a one year high of GBX 1,122 ($14.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44.
In other news, insider Angus Boag sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62), for a total transaction of £133,127.75 ($173,954.98).
Workspace Group Company Profile
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
