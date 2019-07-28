WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $5.81 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,629,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,684,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,506,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,527,000 after purchasing an additional 980,941 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,587,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,975,000 after purchasing an additional 258,026 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,687,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,728,000 after purchasing an additional 151,559 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,559,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,603,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,140,439. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

