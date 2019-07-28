WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $2.34 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $2,199,296.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,767.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup set a $221.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,869,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,542. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.75 and a 52-week high of $160.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 72.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

