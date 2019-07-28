WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys Shares of 3,600 Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.20. 1,709,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,570. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.49 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie set a $325.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 394,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $24,283,518.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $1,579,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,273.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,103 shares of company stock valued at $27,415,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

