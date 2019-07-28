WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,051 Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Heico were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 7.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 829,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,699,000 after purchasing an additional 59,748 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 126.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Heico by 734.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 76,488 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heico by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Heico by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Heico stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $138.68. 347,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.80. Heico Corp has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $140.31.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $515.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.17 million. Heico had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

HEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Synthesis Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Okta to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Heico has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

In other Heico news, CAO Steven M. Walker sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $9,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,047,275.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,473 shares of company stock valued at $16,698,107 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

