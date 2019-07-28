WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 211 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 983,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

PLNT traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $79.16. The company had a trading volume of 869,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,152. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.59. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $44.97 and a 52-week high of $81.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.41 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 53.73%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

