WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 29,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,398,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590,911. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.2756 per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. CLSA upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($47.09) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

