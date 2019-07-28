WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 8,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,019,984.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 3,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total value of $368,631.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,865.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,597 shares of company stock worth $8,580,241. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZPN traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.99. 249,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 76.36% and a net margin of 37.25%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America set a $64.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Delta 9 Cannabis from C$2.40 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

