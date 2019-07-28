WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 820 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 28.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 81.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 32.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 494,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,502,000 after purchasing an additional 120,411 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.75.

NYSE TFX traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $347.16. 185,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,381. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.02 and a 1 year high of $347.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $613.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 700 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.70, for a total value of $231,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.28, for a total transaction of $68,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,949 shares of company stock valued at $17,239,052 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

