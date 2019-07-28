WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.11% of Kforce worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 143.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, Director N John Simmons sold 1,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,051,990. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kforce stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 85,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $943.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.62.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.80 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.