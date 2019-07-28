Windward Capital Management Co. CA Purchases 142 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,692,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,520,000 after acquiring an additional 496,843 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,994,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,509,000 after acquiring an additional 66,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $522,489,000. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,564.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,468,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,747. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $170.45.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 50.53%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

