Windward Capital Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up about 1.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.74. 855,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,382. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.40 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

