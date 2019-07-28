Windward Capital Management Co. CA Acquires 100 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,523,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,960,812,000 after buying an additional 78,890 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,713,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,694,000 after buying an additional 1,043,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 67.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,733,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,683,000 after buying an additional 1,497,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,229,000 after buying an additional 244,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,755,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie set a $132.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup set a $6.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.61.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DE traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,492. Deere & Company has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

