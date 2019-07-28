Windsor Group LTD Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,321 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 21.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$120.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie set a $158.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $141.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,030,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,175,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.84. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68. The company has a market cap of $1,083.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $25,064,382.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at $98,333,970.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,123,661.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

