Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Equities analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) to report sales of $2.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.20 billion to $9.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Wellington Shields cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.26 per share, with a total value of $652,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 668,418 shares in the company, valued at $43,620,958.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Kassling bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.94 per share, for a total transaction of $503,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,806.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,349,650. 6.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Williams Jones & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 721,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,216,000 after buying an additional 194,724 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,492,000. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 593,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after buying an additional 33,970 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,125,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.84. 1,233,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,705. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $115.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

