Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.618 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Western Midstream Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Western Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 135.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.8%.

NYSE:WES opened at $30.35 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $671.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WES. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho downgraded Advantest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

