West Coast Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 594.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Berry Global Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.73. 4,894,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,292,443. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.89. The company has a market capitalization of $347.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

