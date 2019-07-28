Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,924,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 1,796,100 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the fourth quarter worth about $4,566,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,970,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,966,000 after acquiring an additional 520,781 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the first quarter worth about $4,457,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the first quarter worth about $4,037,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 41.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,347,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 397,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

WAIR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 395,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,270. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46. Wesco Aircraft has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $14.23.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $426.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.99 million. Wesco Aircraft had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wesco Aircraft will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on WAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

