Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lessened by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,641,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,215,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.67. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

