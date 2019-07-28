Welch Group LLC Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,523,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,960,812,000 after purchasing an additional 78,890 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,713,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Deere & Company by 67.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,733,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,229,000 after purchasing an additional 244,266 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 price objective on YRC Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup set a $6.00 price target on Solid Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.61.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.48. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $170.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

