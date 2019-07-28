Welch Group LLC Has $430,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Welch Group LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Electric Power by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,331,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,292,000 after buying an additional 438,632 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in American Electric Power by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $377,799.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,402.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.41, for a total value of $156,646.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,637 shares of company stock worth $2,112,145 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.45.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.16. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

