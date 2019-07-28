Welch Group LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Welch Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Unilever by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays set a $192.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:UN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,759. The company has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.97. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

