Welch Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 2.7% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Welch Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $25,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $430,663,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,402,000 after buying an additional 3,058,256 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6,770.7% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,540,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,517,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,708,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,423,000 after buying an additional 858,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $290,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.66. 2,052,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,325. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.31.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

