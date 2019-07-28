Welch Group LLC Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 3.3% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $31,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 304.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.43.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,798. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $373.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.